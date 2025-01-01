Menu
Mahershala Ali
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Awards and nominations of Mahershala Ali
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Children's Program
Winner
Outstanding Children's Program
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
