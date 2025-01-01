Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Mahershala Ali Awards

Awards and nominations of Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Children's Program
Winner
Outstanding Children's Program
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
