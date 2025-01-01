Menu
Samira Wiley
Awards
Samira Wiley
About
Filmography
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
