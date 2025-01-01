Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Claire Denis
Claire Denis
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Claire Denis
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Grand Prize of the Festival
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2009
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2002
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1990
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2022
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Zeitung" - Special Mention
Winner
