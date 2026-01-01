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Anthony Hemingway
Anthony Hemingway Anthony Hemingway
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Hemingway

Anthony Hemingway

Anthony Hemingway

Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

The Wire 8.7
The Wire (2002)
Battlestar Galactica 8.5
Battlestar Galactica (2005)
Community 8.4
Community (2009)

Filmography

Love Story
Love Story
Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Forever 7.5
Forever
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
All's Fair 4.5
All's Fair
Drama 2025, USA
Boston Blue 6.2
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
NCIS: Origins 7.4
NCIS: Origins
Drama, Action, Crime 2024, USA
True Lies 5.1
True Lies
Action 2023, USA
Power Book IV: Force 8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Power Book II: Ghost 7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
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