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Anthony Hemingway
Anthony Hemingway
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Hemingway
Anthony Hemingway
Anthony Hemingway
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.7
The Wire
(2002)
8.5
Battlestar Galactica
(2005)
8.4
Community
(2009)
Filmography
Love Story
Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
7.5
Forever
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
4.5
All's Fair
Drama
2025, USA
6.2
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
7.4
NCIS: Origins
Drama, Action, Crime
2024, USA
5.1
True Lies
Action
2023, USA
8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
7.3
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
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