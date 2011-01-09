Menu
Shameless poster
7.3 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shameless

Shameless (2011 - 2021)

Shameless 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 11 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 134 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In a far from prestigious neighborhood of Chicago, the Gallagher family lives. The father, Frank, is a deadbeat and an alcoholic who is absent from home for weeks at a time. As a result, the eldest daughter, Fiona, is forced to keep the family afloat and take care of her four younger brothers and sister. They have to make do with very little, taking on any odd job they can find to make ends meet, and regularly find themselves in seemingly hopeless situations from which they struggle to escape, but they do it together.
Shameless  trailer одиннадцатого сезона
Creator
Paul Abbott
Paul Abbott
Cast Characters
Richard Flood
Richard Flood Ford Kellogg
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum Fiona Gallagher
Cameron Monaghan
Cameron Monaghan Ian Gallagher
William H. Macy
William H. Macy Frank Gallagher
Steve Howey
Steve Howey Kevin Ball
Series rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Shameless - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 3 Season 3
2013, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 7 Season 7
2016, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 8 Season 8
2017, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 9 Season 9
2018, 14 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 12 episodes
 
Shameless - Season 11 Season 11
2020, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
