Kinoafisha TV Shows Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost (2020 - …)

Power Book II: Ghost 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 40 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Power Book II: Ghost" is a crime series about the heir to a drug empire in a metropolis. Several days have passed since James' death at the hands of someone who wants to change the future and become someone completely different within the St. Patrick family. Tariq tries to escape the whirlwind of insane intrigues and cruel betrayals, rid himself of his father's oppressive legacy, and understand who he really is. Only by doing so can he save his loved ones from both law enforcement and criminals.
Cast Characters
Method Man
Method Man Davis Maclean
Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton Tasha St. Patrick
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Monet
Shane Johnson
Shane Johnson Cooper Saxe
Michael Rainey Jr.
Michael Rainey Jr. Tariq St. Patrick
Lovell Adams-Gray
Lovell Adams-Gray Dru Tejada
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Power Book II: Ghost - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Power Book II: Ghost - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Power Book II: Ghost - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
Power Book II: Ghost - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 10 episodes
 
Stills
