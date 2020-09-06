"Power Book II: Ghost" is a crime series about the heir to a drug empire in a metropolis. Several days have passed since James' death at the hands of someone who wants to change the future and become someone completely different within the St. Patrick family. Tariq tries to escape the whirlwind of insane intrigues and cruel betrayals, rid himself of his father's oppressive legacy, and understand who he really is. Only by doing so can he save his loved ones from both law enforcement and criminals.

Expand