The TV series "Power" is a crime thriller about the owner of a New York nightclub who tries to build an underground drug empire. James St. Patrick, better known as Ghost, is very wealthy and ambitious, but he is not satisfied with the money and power he has already acquired. His goal is to create a club that will be among the most prestigious establishments in the world. However, he chooses less than legal paths to achieve his dream. Under the cover of night, he sells drugs and confronts the most dangerous gangs in the country.

