IMDb Rating: 8.1
Power

Power (2014 - 2020)

Power 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 63 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Power" is a crime thriller about the owner of a New York nightclub who tries to build an underground drug empire. James St. Patrick, better known as Ghost, is very wealthy and ambitious, but he is not satisfied with the money and power he has already acquired. His goal is to create a club that will be among the most prestigious establishments in the world. However, he chooses less than legal paths to achieve his dream. Under the cover of night, he sells drugs and confronts the most dangerous gangs in the country.
50 Cent
50 Cent Kanan
Sung Kang
Sung Kang Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak
Evan Handler
Evan Handler Jacob Warner
Jerry Ferrara
Jerry Ferrara Joe Proctor
William Sadler
William Sadler Tony Teresi
Monique Curnen
Monique Curnen Det. Blanca Rodriguez
Seasons
Power - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Power - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
Power - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
Power - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 10 episodes
 
Power - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 10 episodes
 
Power - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 15 episodes
 
