The series "Genius" is an attempt to tell viewers about the fascinating lives of famous and eccentric individuals. The biographies of exceptional minds always hold a lot of interesting details, especially when we witness their challenging journey to success from infancy to the very end. The key is not to overlook their flaws and peculiarities, which everyone has. For example, the first character in the show is the figure of Albert Einstein, and the second is the acclaimed authority in the world of art, Pablo Picasso.

