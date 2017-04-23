Menu
Russian
Genius poster
IMDb Rating: 8.2
3 posters
Genius (2017 - 2024)

Genius 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel National Geographic Channel
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Genius" is an attempt to tell viewers about the fascinating lives of famous and eccentric individuals. The biographies of exceptional minds always hold a lot of interesting details, especially when we witness their challenging journey to success from infancy to the very end. The key is not to overlook their flaws and peculiarities, which everyone has. For example, the first character in the show is the figure of Albert Einstein, and the second is the acclaimed authority in the world of art, Pablo Picasso.
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas Pablo Picasso
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush Albert Einstein
Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan Carlos Casagemas
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy Francoise Gilot
Emily Watson
Emily Watson Elsa Einstein
Ralph Brown
Ralph Brown Max Planck
7.2
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Genius - Einstein Einstein
2017, 10 episodes
 
Genius - Picasso Picasso
2018, 10 episodes
 
Genius - Aretha Aretha
2021, 8 episodes
 
Genius - Mary Shelley Mary Shelley
2024, 8 episodes
 
Stills
