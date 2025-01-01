Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Diana Rigg Awards

Awards and nominations of Diana Rigg

Diana Rigg
Awards and nominations of Diana Rigg
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more