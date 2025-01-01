Menu
Diana Rigg
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Winner
