Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liv Ullmann
Awards
Awards and nominations of Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Liv Ullmann
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1980
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree