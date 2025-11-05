Rich with archival gems and Liza Minnelli’s own point of view, Bruce David Klein's luminous documentary celebrates a young entertainer full of boundless raw talent and the deep, creative relationships with her mentors and influences.
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Liza: Ett liv i underhållningens tjänst, Liza igati äge ja läbinisti tõetruu lugu, Liza Minnelli - en forrygende og fuldstændig sand historie, Liza Minnelli: A Incrível e Absolutamente Verdadeira História, Liza Minnelli: absolutamente real, Liza Minnelli: täysin mahtava tositarina, Λάιζα: Μια στ' αλήθεια απίστευτη αληθινή ιστορία, Лайза Миннелли: Невероятная, но правдивая история