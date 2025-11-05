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Poster of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
7.4

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

, 2024
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
USA / Biography, Documentary, History
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Poster of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
7.4
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Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story - Dubbed trailer
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Rich with archival gems and Liza Minnelli’s own point of view, Bruce David Klein's luminous documentary celebrates a young entertainer full of boundless raw talent and the deep, creative relationships with her mentors and influences.

Cast

Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Self
Peter Allen
Peter Allen
Self - Liza's First Husband
Charles Aznavour
Charles Aznavour
Self
Rona Barrett
Rona Barrett
Self
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Friend
Jim Caruso
Jim Caruso
Self - Performer
Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Singer
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Bob Fosse
Bob Fosse
Judy Garland
Judy Garland
Joel Grey
Joel Grey
Director Bruce David Klein
Writer Bruce David Klein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 November 2025
Release date
19 March 2026 Russia Русский репортаж, Центр документального кино
5 November 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $236,791
Production Atlas Media
Also known as
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Liza: Ett liv i underhållningens tjänst, Liza igati äge ja läbinisti tõetruu lugu, Liza Minnelli - en forrygende og fuldstændig sand historie, Liza Minnelli: A Incrível e Absolutamente Verdadeira História, Liza Minnelli: absolutamente real, Liza Minnelli: täysin mahtava tositarina, Λάιζα: Μια στ' αλήθεια απίστευτη αληθινή ιστορία, Лайза Миннелли: Невероятная, но правдивая история

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 18 March 2026

Film Trailers

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Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story - Dubbed trailer
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story Dubbed trailer
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