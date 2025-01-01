Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Burt Reynolds Awards

Awards and nominations of Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997 Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
