Burt Reynolds
Awards
Awards and nominations of Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Awards
Awards and nominations of Burt Reynolds
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best TV Actor - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
