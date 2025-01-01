Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rob Reiner Awards

Rob Reiner
Awards and nominations of Rob Reiner
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973 Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972 Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1987 Toronto International Film Festival 1987
People's Choice Award
Winner
