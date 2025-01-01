Menu
Awards and nominations of Rob Reiner
About
Filmography
Awards and nominations of Rob Reiner
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1987
People's Choice Award
Winner
