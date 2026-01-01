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Kinoafisha Persons Rob Lowe Awards

Awards and nominations of Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe
Awards and nominations of Rob Lowe
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986 Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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