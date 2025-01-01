Menu
Awards and nominations of Catherine Keener
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
