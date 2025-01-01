Menu
James Brolin Awards

James Brolin
Awards and nominations of James Brolin
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970 Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973 Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972 Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971 Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
