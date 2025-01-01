Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Billy Crudup
Awards
Awards and nominations of Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Billy Crudup
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree