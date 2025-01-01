Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Imelda Staunton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Awards and nominations of Imelda Staunton
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2004
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
