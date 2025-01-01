Menu
Damian Lewis
Awards
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Damian Lewis
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Mini-Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
