Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Frances Conroy Awards

Awards and nominations of Frances Conroy

Frances Conroy
Awards and nominations of Frances Conroy
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more