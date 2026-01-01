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Robert Benton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Benton
Robert Benton
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Benton
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1985
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1984
People's Choice Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1977
Best Film
Nominee
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