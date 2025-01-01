Menu
Maureen Stapleton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Awards and nominations of Maureen Stapleton
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1959
Best Single Performance by an Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
