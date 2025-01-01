Menu
Kevin Kline
Awards and nominations of Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Awards and nominations of Kevin Kline
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
