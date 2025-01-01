Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kevin Kline Awards

Awards and nominations of Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline
Awards and nominations of Kevin Kline
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more