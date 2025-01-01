Menu
Awards and nominations of Kieran Culkin
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
