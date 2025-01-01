Menu
Jennifer Lawrence
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Lawrence
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Hero
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Action Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Favorite Character
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
