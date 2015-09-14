Menu
Trailers
The Diary of a Teenage Girl. Trailer
The Diary of a Teenage Girl. Trailer
Publication date: 14 September 2015
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
– A teen artist living in 1970s San Francisco enters into an affair with her mother's boyfriend.
6.9
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Romantic, Drama, 2015, USA
01:46
