Kinoafisha TV Shows The Stand

The Stand (2020 - 2021)

The Stand 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Stand" is an American miniseries set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story takes place in the near future, when a deadly flu virus escapes from a secret laboratory. As a result, most of humanity perishes, leaving only those with natural immunity to survive. This small group of people begins to have the same dreams involving an elderly woman and a man in black. Each of them desperately tries to persuade them to join their side. Those who respond to the woman's call gather in one city and create a small community, attempting to restore the comforts of civilization. However, the man in black never loses hope of seizing control over the heroes' minds.
Cast and Crew
Seasons
The Stand - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
Stills
