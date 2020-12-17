"The Stand" is an American miniseries set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story takes place in the near future, when a deadly flu virus escapes from a secret laboratory. As a result, most of humanity perishes, leaving only those with natural immunity to survive. This small group of people begins to have the same dreams involving an elderly woman and a man in black. Each of them desperately tries to persuade them to join their side. Those who respond to the woman's call gather in one city and create a small community, attempting to restore the comforts of civilization. However, the man in black never loses hope of seizing control over the heroes' minds.

