Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Skarsgård Awards

Alexander Skarsgard
Awards and nominations of Alexander Skarsgård
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
