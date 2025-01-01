Menu
Marcello Mastroianni
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marcello Mastroianni
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1970
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1990
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1989
Best Actor
Winner
