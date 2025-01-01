Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minnie Driver
Awards
Awards and nominations of Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Minnie Driver
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree