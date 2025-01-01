Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Minnie Driver Awards

Minnie Driver
Awards and nominations of Minnie Driver
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
