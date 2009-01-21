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Poster of Motherhood
4.9
Motherhood - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Motherhood
4.9

Motherhood

, 2009
Motherhood
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Motherhood
4.9
Motherhood - trailer in russian
Motherhood  trailer in russian

Synopsis

In Manhattan, a mother of two preparing for her daughter's sixth birthday party has no idea of the challenges she's about to face in order to pull off the event.

Cast

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee
Alice Drummond
Vincent James Russo
Director Katherine Dieckmann
Writer Katherine Dieckmann
Composer Joe Henry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 29 March 2010
World premiere 21 January 2009
Release date
28 January 2010 Russia Союз 16+
28 January 2010 Belarus
2 December 2009 France
5 February 2009 Germany
28 January 2010 Kazakhstan
2 December 2009 Netherlands
21 January 2012 Portugal
21 January 2009 USA
28 January 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $726,936
Production John Wells Productions, Killer Films, iDeal Partners Film Fund
Also known as
Motherhood, Uma Mãe em Apuros, Материнство, Anya a pácban, Emadus, Les joies de la maternité, Mamá en apuros, Mamă pe fugă, Mama se krisi, Mama w opałach, Maman mode d'emploi, Materské galeje, Motherhood - Il bello di essere mamma, Motherhood - Superäiti, Motinystė, New York Mom, Tình Mẹ, Una mamá en apuros, Una mare amb l'aigua al coll, Майчинство, 老媽囧很大

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Motherhood - trailer in russian
Motherhood Trailer in russian
Motherhood - trailer
Motherhood Trailer
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Quotes

Woman in Bakery Line You have to admit it's your own fault. If you have named her Sophie or Ella you wouldn't be having this problem. But you gave her an Edna name.
Eliza A what?
Woman in Bakery Line You know, an Edna name? Like Mabel or Agnes or Velma...
Bakery Clerk Yeah like lesbian librarian names.
Woman in Bakery Line Don't you read the Crankypants Post? She did a whole thing last week about names, it was genius.
Eliza Well, yes, I mean I do read her but I like other parenting blogs better. What about Bjorn Identity?
Woman in Bakery Line That woman is so... I dunno. I think she's a feminist.
Eliza Well, what could be worse than that? Anyway, Clara is not an Edna name, right?
Woman in Bakery Line Let me guess, you named her after your favourite grandmother?
Eliza Stop.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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