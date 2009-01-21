Woman in Bakery Line
You have to admit it's your own fault. If you have named her Sophie or Ella you wouldn't be having this problem. But you gave her an Edna name.
Eliza
A what?
Woman in Bakery Line
You know, an Edna name? Like Mabel or Agnes or Velma...
Bakery Clerk
Yeah like lesbian librarian names.
Woman in Bakery Line
Don't you read the Crankypants Post? She did a whole thing last week about names, it was genius.
Eliza
Well, yes, I mean I do read her but I like other parenting blogs better. What about Bjorn Identity?
Woman in Bakery Line
That woman is so... I dunno. I think she's a feminist.
Eliza
Well, what could be worse than that? Anyway, Clara is not an Edna name, right?
Woman in Bakery Line
Let me guess, you named her after your favourite grandmother?
Eliza
Stop.