Woman in Bakery Line You have to admit it's your own fault. If you have named her Sophie or Ella you wouldn't be having this problem. But you gave her an Edna name.

Eliza A what?

Woman in Bakery Line You know, an Edna name? Like Mabel or Agnes or Velma...

Bakery Clerk Yeah like lesbian librarian names.

Woman in Bakery Line Don't you read the Crankypants Post? She did a whole thing last week about names, it was genius.

Eliza Well, yes, I mean I do read her but I like other parenting blogs better. What about Bjorn Identity?

Woman in Bakery Line That woman is so... I dunno. I think she's a feminist.

Eliza Well, what could be worse than that? Anyway, Clara is not an Edna name, right?

Woman in Bakery Line Let me guess, you named her after your favourite grandmother?