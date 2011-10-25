Menu
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Kinoafisha Films Hunky Dory

Hunky Dory

Hunky Dory 18+
Synopsis

In the heat of the summer of 1976, drama teacher Vivienne fights sweltering heat and general teenage apathy to put on an end-of-term version of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
Hunky Dory - trailer
Hunky Dory  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 25 October 2011
Release date
25 October 2011 Russia 16+
14 March 2014 Germany
25 October 2011 Great Britain
2 March 2012 Ireland
25 October 2011 Kazakhstan
22 March 2013 USA
25 October 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $139,653
Production Film Agency for Wales, Wales Creative IP Fund, Eyepatch
Also known as
Hunky Dory, O Musical de Verão, Summer Musical, То, что надо!
Director
Mark Evans
Cast
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard
Danielle Branch
Robert Pugh
Robert Pugh
Steve Speirs
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Headmaster I don't think the f-word has any place in Shakespeare.
Vivienne Mae Well, it's actually very old, the f-word.
Headmaster It's also very offensive.
Vivienne Mae Well, so is Caliban.
Hunky Dory - trailer
Hunky Dory Trailer
