Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.2
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Hunky Dory
Hunky Dory
Hunky Dory
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
In the heat of the summer of 1976, drama teacher Vivienne fights sweltering heat and general teenage apathy to put on an end-of-term version of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
Expand
Hunky Dory
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
25 October 2011
Release date
25 October 2011
Russia
16+
14 March 2014
Germany
25 October 2011
Great Britain
2 March 2012
Ireland
25 October 2011
Kazakhstan
22 March 2013
USA
25 October 2011
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$139,653
Production
Film Agency for Wales, Wales Creative IP Fund, Eyepatch
Also known as
Hunky Dory, O Musical de Verão, Summer Musical, То, что надо!
Director
Mark Evans
Cast
Minnie Driver
Aneurin Barnard
Danielle Branch
Robert Pugh
Steve Speirs
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Hunky Dory
7.0
Anna Karenina
(2012)
7.2
Northanger Abbey
(2007)
7.2
Snow Cake
(2006)
6.9
The Goldfinch
(2019)
6.9
Beyond the Lights
(2014)
6.1
Set Fire to the Stars
(2014)
7.6
Barney's Version
(2010)
7.9
Good Will Hunting
(1997)
6.7
Delirious
(2006)
4.7
Trauma
(2004)
7.5
Conviction
(2010)
7.5
The Ghost Writer
(2010)
Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Headmaster
I don't think the f-word has any place in Shakespeare.
Vivienne Mae
Well, it's actually very old, the f-word.
Headmaster
It's also very offensive.
Vivienne Mae
Well, so is Caliban.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hunky Dory
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree