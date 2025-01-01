Michael Keaton

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
