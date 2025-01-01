Menu
Ben Kingsley
Awards and nominations of Ben Kingsley
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actor
Winner
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
