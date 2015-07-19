Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tut poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tut

Tut (2015 - 2015)

Tut 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Paramount Network
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A largely fictional mini-series based on a legendary teenage Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt.

Cast Characters
Creator
Peter Paige
Bradley Bredeweg
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley Ay
Avan Jogia
Avan Jogia King Tutankhamun
Kylie Bunbury
Kylie Bunbury Suhad
Peter Gadiot
Peter Gadiot Ka
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Tut - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more