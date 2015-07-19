Menu
Tut (2015 - 2015)
Tut
18+
Drama
Adventure
Romantic
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Paramount Network
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
TV series description
A largely fictional mini-series based on a legendary teenage Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt.
Expand
Cast
Characters
Creator
Peter Paige
Bradley Bredeweg
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Ben Kingsley
Ay
Avan Jogia
King Tutankhamun
Kylie Bunbury
Suhad
Peter Gadiot
Ka
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2015,
3 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
