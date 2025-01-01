Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tim Robbins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Robbins
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1997
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2016
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree