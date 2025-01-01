Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tim Robbins Awards

Awards and nominations of Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992 Cannes Film Festival 1992
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1999 Cannes Film Festival 1999
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1997 Sundance Film Festival 1997
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2016 Berlin International Film Festival 2016
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1996 Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
