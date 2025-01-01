Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maggie Gyllenhaal
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree