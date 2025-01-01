Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Bradley Cooper
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Awards and nominations of Bradley Cooper
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Original Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Director
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018
Collateral Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Queer Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
