Bill Murray
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
