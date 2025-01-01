Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Bill Murray Awards

Awards and nominations of Bill Murray

Bill Murray
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
