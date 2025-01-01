Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Whoopi Goldberg Awards

Whoopi Goldberg
Awards and nominations of Whoopi Goldberg
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1997 Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
