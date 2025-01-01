Menu
Whoopi Goldberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Whoopi Goldberg
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
