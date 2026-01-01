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Goldie Hawn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Goldie Hawn
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement - Individuals
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Special Classification Achievements - Individuals (Variety Performances)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
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