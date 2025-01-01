Menu
Winona Ryder
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
