Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oliver Platt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Oliver Platt
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree