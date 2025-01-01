Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Charlie Sheen Awards

Awards and nominations of Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
