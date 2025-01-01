Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlie Sheen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charlie Sheen
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree