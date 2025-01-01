Menu
Colin Firth
Awards
Awards and nominations of Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Awards and nominations of Colin Firth
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2009
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
