Awards and nominations of Seth Rogen

Awards and nominations of Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Duo
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
