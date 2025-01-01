Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Seth Rogen
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
