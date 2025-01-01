Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Salma Hayek Awards

Salma Hayek
Awards and nominations of Salma Hayek
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
