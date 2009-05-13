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5.4
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The Forger
5.4
The Forger
, 2011
Carmel
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.4
Synopsis
A teenager wanders into Carmel, California, where he is soon introduced to the art-forgery community.
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Cast
Josh Hutcherson
Hayden Panettiere
Tricia Helfer
Alfred Molina
Lauren Bacall
Billy Boyd
Director
Lawrence Roeck
Writer
Carlos De Los Rios
,
Lawrence Roeck
,
Frank Salcido
Composer
Jim Dooley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
13 May 2009
Release date
13 May 2009
Russia
12+
13 May 2009
Kazakhstan
13 May 2009
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Bahr Productions Inc., Experience Media Studios
Also known as
The Forger, O Falsificador, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Faire sa chance, Farben der Liebe, Farben der Liebe - Carmel-by-the-Sea, Кармел, Фалшификаторът
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Joshua
[voiceover]
I learned to say "I'm sorry" and "thank you" and how to keep my fists to myself, but the best lesson I learned...
Amber
Help me up.
Joshua
[voiceover]
First you kiss the hand and then you kiss the girl.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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