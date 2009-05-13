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Poster of The Forger
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Forger
5.4

The Forger

, 2011
Carmel
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Forger
5.4

Synopsis

A teenager wanders into Carmel, California, where he is soon introduced to the art-forgery community.

Cast

Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere
Tricia Helfer
Tricia Helfer
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Billy Boyd
Billy Boyd
Director Lawrence Roeck
Writer Carlos De Los Rios, Lawrence Roeck, Frank Salcido
Composer Jim Dooley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 13 May 2009
Release date
13 May 2009 Russia 12+
13 May 2009 Kazakhstan
13 May 2009 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Bahr Productions Inc., Experience Media Studios
Also known as
The Forger, O Falsificador, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Faire sa chance, Farben der Liebe, Farben der Liebe - Carmel-by-the-Sea, Кармел, Фалшификаторът

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Joshua [voiceover] I learned to say "I'm sorry" and "thank you" and how to keep my fists to myself, but the best lesson I learned...
Amber Help me up.
Joshua [voiceover] First you kiss the hand and then you kiss the girl.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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