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Poster of Corporate Retreat
3.8
Corporate Retreat - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Corporate Retreat
3.8

Corporate Retreat

, 2026
Corporate Retreat
USA / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Corporate Retreat
3.8
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Corporate Retreat - Trailer
Corporate Retreat  Trailer

Synopsis

Blending the dread of survival horror with dark laughs and shocking twists, "Corporate Retreat" centers around a group of young executives whose luxury team-building trip descends into a bloody fight for survival against a vengeful retreat leader.

Cast

Odeya Rush
Odeya Rush
Ginger
Sasha Lane
Sasha Lane
Lola
Elias Kacavas
Cliff
Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Carl
Zión Moreno
Zión Moreno
Amber
Tyler Alvarez
Tyler Alvarez
Omar
Kirby Johnson
Billie
Ellen Toland
Alan Ruck
Alan Ruck
Arthur
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Deborah
Benjamin Norris
Devin
Writer Kerri Lee Romeo, Aaron Fisher
Composer Anna Drubich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 Canada 14A
22 May 2026 USA R
Production Passage Pictures (II)
Also known as
Corporate Retreat, Загородный корпоратив

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Corporate Retreat - Trailer
Corporate Retreat Trailer
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