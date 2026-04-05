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Corporate Retreat
3.8
Corporate Retreat
, 2026
Corporate Retreat
USA / Horror, Thriller
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Corporate Retreat
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Synopsis
Blending the dread of survival horror with dark laughs and shocking twists, "Corporate Retreat" centers around a group of young executives whose luxury team-building trip descends into a bloody fight for survival against a vengeful retreat leader.
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Cast
Odeya Rush
Ginger
Sasha Lane
Lola
Elias Kacavas
Cliff
Ashton Sanders
Carl
Zión Moreno
Amber
Tyler Alvarez
Omar
Kirby Johnson
Billie
Ellen Toland
Alan Ruck
Arthur
Rosanna Arquette
Deborah
Benjamin Norris
Devin
Writer
Kerri Lee Romeo
,
Aaron Fisher
Composer
Anna Drubich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 April 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
Canada
14A
22 May 2026
USA
R
Production
Passage Pictures (II)
Also known as
Corporate Retreat, Загородный корпоратив
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
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