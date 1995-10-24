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Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Date of Birth
24 October 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
(2019)
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
(2021)
7.3
The Equalizer 2
(2018)
Filmography
4.9
Brothers Under Fire
Brothers Under Fire
Action, Drama, Detective
2026, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Corporate Retreat
Corporate Retreat
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Invasion
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime
2021, USA
5.9
All Day & A Night
All Day and a Night
Drama
2020, USA
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Drama, Music, History
2019, USA
5.7
Native Son
Native Son
Drama
2019, USA
Show more
News about Ashton Sanders’s private life
Naomi Ackie: Discover Zoe Kravitz's New Movie Lead Character
Photos
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